Pet Connection: Meet Hamar

Hamar Is A Lively Congo African Grey Parrot

Hamar looks regal, like you’d see him in an old black-and-white photo in front of a mansion.

But his personality sure is colorful.

He’s a 12-year-old Congo African Grey parrot.

Hamar loves to play with toys and hang upside down in his cage.

He also loves almonds, maybe too much.

He does need to lose a little weight, but our friends at C.A.A.R.E.

