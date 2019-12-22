Man Identified In Fatal Crash Near Park River

PARK RIVER, ND — A man killed in a crash near Park River, North Dakota has been identified.

He is 35-year-old Bradley Lund of Pisek, North Dakota.

The crash happened around 10:15 Saturday morning two and a half miles south of town on 134th Avenue Northeast.

Highway Patrol says Lund’s SUV left the road, entered the ditch and then a field, and vaulted into a railroad embankment.

The vehicle overturned and rested on its roof.

He died at the scene.

Lund was not wearing a seatbelt.