Man Identified In Fatal Crash Near Park River
He is 35-year-old Bradley Lund of Pisek, North Dakota
PARK RIVER, ND — A man killed in a crash near Park River, North Dakota has been identified.
He is 35-year-old Bradley Lund of Pisek, North Dakota.
The crash happened around 10:15 Saturday morning two and a half miles south of town on 134th Avenue Northeast.
Highway Patrol says Lund’s SUV left the road, entered the ditch and then a field, and vaulted into a railroad embankment.
The vehicle overturned and rested on its roof.
He died at the scene.
Lund was not wearing a seatbelt.