LIVE: Zoo Year’s Eve

Do you come from a family of party animals? Then you'll fit right in.

Do you want to ring in the new year in the wildest way possible?

We’ve got one wild party you can even take the kids to, right here in the heart of the region.

It’s Zoo Year’s Eve at the Red River Zoo in Fargo, and it’s totally free for the whole family.

Animals like the endangered turtle Shredder and Sulkata tortoise Fred, who visited the Morning Show’s Emily Welker with zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson, are just some of the critters you’ll experience in the event’s interactive learning encounters.

Along with that, you can go sledding and get involved with other children’s activities.

Then, when you get cold, step indoors to warm up and get up close and personal with the zoo’s educational animals.

Best of all, the outdoor species are not to be missed this time of year.

Check out our live interview with Jacobson to find out why the zoo’s cold-weather-loving critters may be more excited to see you this time of year than any other.

And don’t forget to scoop up all the details at the link below.

Zoo Year’s Eve

Red River Zoo

Tuesday, December 31st

1-5 PM

4255 23rd Ave S, Fargo, North Dakota 58104

https://www.facebook.com/events/490519798336750/