Blizzard Warning In Effect For KVRR Viewing Area, Rob’s 10:30 a.m. Forecast

Travel is not advised with several roadways closed.

December 29, 2019

FARGO, N.D. – The winter storm warning has been upgraded to a blizzard warning and will be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

There are reports of power outages in north Fargo.

You can check out the latest information on outages and follow restoration crews at https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/. With reports of powerlines down, travel is not advised in town or around the region.

Travel maps for North Dakota can be found at https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/ and https://hb.511mn.org/ for Minnesota.

I-29 from the South Dakota border to the Canadian border is closed. I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo is closed

A no travel advisory has been issued for the city of Fargo. Heavy snow, high winds and low visibility have prompted City leaders to issue this advisory.

It is also anticipated that 19th Avenue North, from Dakota Drive North to 18th Street North, will be closed due to blowing snow and the lack of visibility by 9 a.m. this morning.

Fargo Public Works is currently maintaining all snow emergency routes throughout the city, in addition to assisting emergency and medical personnel. Residential roadways will not be plowed until storm conditions have improved and all snow emergency routes are in good driving condition.

Businesses should be advised that weather conditions will become increasingly worse and travel will be nearly impossible for employees to commute home.

Residents are asked to move all vehicles from streets to afford snow removal equipment operators the ability to navigate through areas in a safe and efficient manner.

All stranded vehicles found on any of the snow emergency routes or any other primary route will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Throughout its history, the City has rarely issued no travel advisories and only does so when conditions warrant this designation.