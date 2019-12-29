Fargo Firefighters Respond to Roof Collapse

Firefighters used roof rakes to scrape the remaining snow off the roof to prevent additional damage from the collapse.

FARGO, N.D.(KFGO) – The roof load of heavy wet snowfall of this storm, added to previous snowfall caused a roof collapse on a porch addition at the rear of a home at 305 24th Avenue North in Fargo responded to the call around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said as firefighters arrived, there was a deep collapse of the four-season porch when firefighters arrived on scene.

Mangin says trees in the heavily wooded north-side neighborhood cause lots of snow to accumulate on roofs and advises property owners to get out and remove the accumulated snow as soon as the storm subsides.