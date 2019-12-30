Joint Funeral Service To Be Held Tuesday For Farm Accident Victims

MILLERVILLE, Minn. — A small west-central Minnesota community is saying goodbye to three family members killed in a tragic farm accident.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Curt, Alex and Steven Boesl.

The joint funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville.

47-year-old Curt Boesl and his 11-year-old son Alex were working on top of a silo two Saturdays ago when they were overcome by fumes.

Curt’s 49-year-old brother Steven tried to rescue them and was also overcome by the fumes.

He died at the scene.

Curt died the next day at a St. Cloud hospital.

Alex fought for a week at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis but passed away last Friday.