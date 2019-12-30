UND Football Player Seriously Hurt In Skiing Accident In Colorado

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A UND football player has a long road ahead of him after a skiing accident in Colorado right after Christmas.

Hunter Pinke suffered trauma to his head and back and has a severed spinal cord.

UND Head Football Coach Bubba Schweigert says Pinke is the spiritual leader of the team.

He says he is very courageous and will fight through any adversity that this accident has dealt him.

Hunter, who is from Wishek, North Dakota, is surrounded by family and teammates and has vowed that he will walk again.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help cover medical costs.

The goal is one hundred thousand dollars and nearly eighty thousand has already been raised.

Find a link to the fundraiser here.