Man Booked Into Jail On Pending Murder Charge In Roseau County

56-year-old Angelo Borreson was booked into jail Wednesday morning around 10

ROSEAU CO., Minn. — A man is in custody in the Roseau County Jail on a pending charge of murder in the 2nd degree.

56-year-old Angelo Borreson was booked into jail Wednesday morning around 10.

His listing says he is being held for murder with intent and not premeditated.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release details about the case including the victim’s identity, gender or age.