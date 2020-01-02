Uber Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunken Driving

The highway patrol pulled over 45-year-old Mark Kelleh on I-94 in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — An Uber driver is arrested after being suspected of driving drunk with a passenger on New Year’s Eve.

The highway patrol pulled over 45-year-old Mark Kelleh on I-94 in West Fargo after allegedly running a red light.

The trooper says he later found an open container in the car.

Kelleh’s blood-alcohol level was far beyond the legal limit and he was taken to jail.

His passenger received another ride to get home safely.