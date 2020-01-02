Woman Died Of Gunshot Wound In Suspected Murder

56-year-old Angelo Borreson was jailed on New Year's Day

BADGER, Minn. — We are leaning new details about a suspected murder in Roseau County.

56-year-old Angelo Borreson was jailed on New Year’s Day for 2nd degree murder.

The sheriff’s office got a call around 8 that morning to a home in Badger, Minnesota.

When they arrived they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released.

An autopsy is being done in Grand Forks.

Borreson was taken into custody at the scene.

Formal charges are pending.