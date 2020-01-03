Tips On How To Stay Motivated To Exercise For New Year’s Resolutions

As New Year resolutions begin to fade away, experts gives us their tips on how to keep encouraging yourself to exercise.

FARGO, N.D.- They are recommending to set smart, attainable goals, and to share them with others so you are kept accountable.

They also say to start slow, work your way up, and to ask an expert for help to create a plan.

Experts say most people tend to give up exercising, because they expect to see results right away. When in reality, it takes about two months for the body to get into a routine.

“You have to be very patient throughout that process. Understand that it’s going to take a while for your body to acclimate to different exercises and moves that you’re doing. And, also your diet place a huge piece of that,” says Becky Peltier, the Wellness Training Coordinator at Sanford Health Family Wellness.

Experts encourage a healthy diet that can help get the nutrients and calories you need to fuel your day to day activities.