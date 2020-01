Sheyenne’s Berg Wins High School Play of the Week

Berg's Dunk Against Wahpeton Wins HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris High School Play of the Week is Sheyenne’s Blake Berg.

Berg took home just over 60 percent of the votes.

Berg went up for the two-handed jam in EDC play against Wahpeton.

Congrats to Berg and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s win.