LIVE: More than Double Last Year’s Flu Cases

A strange flu season is sweeping its way across the state.

Flu shots kids didn’t get may be part of the reason we’re struggling under what epidemiologists say is one of the strangest flu seasons they’ve seen in our region.

That’s after new numbers show the state received reports of almost two thousand confirmed flu cases so far this year.

At 1,989 at last count, compared to 750 this time last year, that’s more than double.

A lot of those are children under 10, state health officials say.

Worse yet, 19 children have died from flu nationwide already this season.

And only about 47 percent of North Dakota’s kids 6 months to 4 years old have been vaccinated so far this flu season, state health officials say.

Oddly enough, this year’s cases are predominantly Influenza B, which is typically a better match for the year’s flu vaccine, said Fargo-Cass epidemiologist Brenton Nesemeier.

Nesemeier sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live interview to talk about why Influenza B is usually better news for the flu season, about the Fargo-Cass flu shot clinic set for this week, and why people are still choosing to avoid the vaccine.

Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic

Friday, January 10

12-3 PM

Fargo-Cass Public Health

1240 25th Street South, Fargo

www.ndflu.com