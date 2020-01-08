Minnesota And CenturyLink Reach Deal On Overcharges

nearly $9 million settlement

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has reached a nearly $9 million settlement with CenturyLink for fraudulently over-billing Minnesotans.

Nearly $900,000 dollars is going to more than 12,000 people who were falsely promised a discount that they did not receive.

An additional $8 million will be distributed by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office as refunds to others who were taken advantage of by the company.

Customers in Minnesota who believe CenturyLink overcharged them at any time from 2011 until today are encouraged to complete a contact form on the attorney general’s website as the first step in a reimbursement process.