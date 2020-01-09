Bismarck Murder Suspect Caught Near Canadian Border In Michigan

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Canadian man wanted in the killing of a man in Bismarck has been arrested.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested 41-year-old Earl Howard of Belwood, Ontario on the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron, Michigan and Ontario.

Howard is wanted for murdering 42-year-old Chad Entzel.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom after authorities responded to a house fire last week.

His wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.