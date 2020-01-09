Fargo 3rd Grader Wins A lot of “Cabbage” For Growing One Big Cabbage

Annie Paxton of Washington Elementary School is the state winner in the National Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo third grader proved to have a pretty good green thumb by growing this massive cabbage.

Annie Paxton of Washington Elementary School is the North Dakota state winner in the National Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

It is offered to classes across the country.

Annie will receive a $1,000 savings bond.

She was randomly selected by North Dakota’s Agriculture Department for the win.

Bonnie Plants is the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America.