LIVE: Talkin’ Turkey Troubles In Moorhead

Moorhead Police Outline Next Steps In Turkey Management

Deputy Moorhead Police Chief Tory Jacobson stops by to talk about the increasing turkey issue in Moorhead.

Some people say they’re a nuisance, leaving messes in yards and potentially drawing predators into the city.

Others see them as nothing but friendly neighborhood pets.

Jacobson says the general consensus after a community forum is to write up rules against feeding the turkeys.

Jacobson thinks we’ll see some discussions come before the City Council in the next couple months.