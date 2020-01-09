PET CONNECTION: Meet Bella

Bella Has Her Adoption Fee Waived!

Folks, Bella deserves a home. She’s been waiting for a place to call her own for more than two years. In fact, they keep count of how many days she’s been without a forever home.

Homeward Animal Shelter is giving you plenty of incentives to take Bella home.

A donor has sponsored her adoption fee IN FULL. She’s free to take home.

She does have diabetes, but the Petfinder Foundation will help out with a year’s worth of insulin, syringes and prescription food for free.

Even without the incentives, Bella is worth it.

She’s a calm, cool and collected 12-year-old cat. She just want a lap to snuggle up on.

Bella needs a relatively quiet home. She’s good with most kids and dogs, but would need to be the only cat.

But she’s all the cat you need. She’s a total sweetheart, and she takes her medicine like a champ.

Give Bella the chance she’s deserved for more than two years. Click here for more information on how to adopt her.