PET CONNECTION: Meet Bella
Bella Has Her Adoption Fee Waived!
Folks, Bella deserves a home. She’s been waiting for a place to call her own for more than two years. In fact, they keep count of how many days she’s been without a forever home.
Homeward Animal Shelter is giving you plenty of incentives to take Bella home.
A donor has sponsored her adoption fee IN FULL. She’s free to take home.
She does have diabetes, but the Petfinder Foundation will help out with a year’s worth of insulin, syringes and prescription food for free.
Even without the incentives, Bella is worth it.
She’s a calm, cool and collected 12-year-old cat. She just want a lap to snuggle up on.
Bella needs a relatively quiet home. She’s good with most kids and dogs, but would need to be the only cat.
But she’s all the cat you need. She’s a total sweetheart, and she takes her medicine like a champ.
Give Bella the chance she’s deserved for more than two years. Click here for more information on how to adopt her.