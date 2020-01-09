U.S. Senate Resolution Honors Life & Service of the Late Jocelyn Burdick

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first woman to represent North Dakota in the U.S. Senate is honored on the Senate floor.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer introduced a Senate resolution to honor the life and service of the late Jocelyn Burdick.

She served for three months in the Senate after her husband, Senator Quentin Burdick, passed away in 1992.

A special election was held to fill the seat but she did not run.

Kent Conrad took office in late 1992 and Burdick retired to Fargo.

Her son is Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick.

Hoeven calls Jocelyn a fine person, a woman of her word, admired and appreciated.

“I join with the people of North Dakota in expressing our appreciation for her service on behalf of our state and our nation,” said Hoeven.

The resolution expresses gratitude for her lifetime of public service to North Dakota.