Championship NDSU Bison Football Team Delayed At Airport After Big Win Saturday

DALLAS, TEXAS — Even national champions can run into some unexpected travel issues.

NDSU Bison Football claiming its eighth FCS national championship Saturday afternoon in Friso, Texas with a 28-20 win over James Madison.

A mechanical issue caused an aborted takeoff of one of the teams planes at Love Field in Dallas.

Around 3 hours into the delay, pizzas arrived.

An NDSU official says JMU’s plane returned to pickup the remainder of the team and got them into Fargo around 3 Sunday morning.

The team might be tired but they can gain some energy from all of the congratulatory notes coming in from all across the country.

“Unbelievable! What a great performance by our team,” said North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven.

“Kudos to Coach Matt Entz, to the Athletic Director Matt Larson, President Bresciani, the whole team and all of Bison Nation on this great win. James Madison a worthy opponent, but another national championship for the Bison. Go Bison!”

It is Bison Football’s 16th national championship overall.