Grand Forks Woman Cited After Driving In Path of Slow-Moving Train

Theresa Knutson's SUV was pushed off the roadway by a slow-moving BNSF train

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — An 87-year-old Grand Forks woman is cited after she drives in front of an oncoming train.

Police were called to Demers Avenue and 42nd Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

They say Theresa Knutson’s SUV was pushed off the roadway by a slow-moving BNSF train.

Knutson was taken to Altru Hospital for possible minor injuries.

She was cited for failing to obey a railroad crossing.

BNSF reported no crew injuries or damage.