Former FM CVB Director Passes Away After Cancer Battle
Vince Lindstrom passed away in Maple Grove, Minnesota
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A former Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director who was often called a bigger than life character, has died.
Vince Lindstrom passed away in Maple Grove, Minnesota after a lengthy cancer battle.
His wife says he died peacefully in his beloved recliner.
Lindstrom first came to Fargo as Cultural Director for Fargo Public Schools.
His career included a stint at the National Endowment for the Arts during the Carter administration.
Funeral arrangements are pending.