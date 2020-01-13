Former FM CVB Director Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Vince Lindstrom passed away in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Vince Lindstrom/Facebook

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A former Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director who was often called a bigger than life character, has died.

Vince Lindstrom passed away in Maple Grove, Minnesota after a lengthy cancer battle.

His wife says he died peacefully in his beloved recliner.

Lindstrom first came to Fargo as Cultural Director for Fargo Public Schools.

His career included a stint at the National Endowment for the Arts during the Carter administration.

Funeral arrangements are pending.