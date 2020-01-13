LIVE: Vote for Voting!

Finally! An election 2020 story that won't be met with groans of "already????"

You may have felt, over the course of the past year, it was simply too soon for all the election 2020 coverage we brought you.

But you’ll probably agree it’s never too soon to get kids excited about the right to vote, and now, you can get involved.

Fourth graders from around North Dakota submitted their best designs for the “I voted” sticker — you know, the one you get after casting your ballot during each election.

And this Monday, you can vote for the design you think should be the one to appear on Election 2020’s “I voted” stickers.

The winner gets their design recreated on the sticker, and a chance to see it sported on the chests of proud voters for the next election.

And that election is shaping up to be a doozy.

Not only is it a presidential election in a highly contentious year, but it’s also the first with some new voting booth technology for the state of North Dakota.

Cass County Election Coordinator DeAnn Buckhouse sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the contest, why fourth grade is a really big year for North Dakota kids and politics, and what to expect for this year’s big election.