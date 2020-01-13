Man Airlifted to Fargo Hospital after Snowmobile Crash

He was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

WADENA COUNTY, Minn.–A Perham man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo after crashing his snowmobile on Sunday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported to Wadena County Road 9 at 125th Avenue where the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County EMS were using a snowmobile to travel to the site of the crash.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Curtis Heikkenen. Other people snowmobiling told authorities the group was following a groomed trail when Heikkenen veered off and lost control. His snowmobile rolled multiple times and landed on him.

Heikkenen suffered cuts to his face and complained of pain throughout his whole body.

He was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.