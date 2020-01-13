Man Sentenced In Shooting Death Outside Fargo McDonald’s

FARGO, N.D. — Miguel Cooley was sentenced this morning to 35 years in prison for killing 20 year old Gabriel Perez outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Fargo.

The Moorhead man received a 50 year sentence, with 35 years to be served in prison and with good behavior 10 years of supervised probation to follow.

Prosecutor Josh Traiser said if Cooley were to earn good credit the earliest time of release would be the year 2048. At that time, he would be nearly 75 years old.

Cooley avoided a trial after pleading guilty to a drive by murder.

He admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Gabriel Perez outside the Main Avenue McDonald’s in September, 2018.

A possible relationship between Perez and Cooley’s wife may have been the motive for the shooting.