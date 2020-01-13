West Fargo Woman Found Guilty of Drowning Newborn Son

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn child in 2018 has been found guilty of murder.

That was the verdict handed down by a Cass County District Court jury against 37-year-old Ginny Lubitz.

Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child face down in about an inch of water in her bathtub to cause his death on May 5, 2018.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.