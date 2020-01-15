U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Advances Through More Senate Committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Our local congressional delegations are praising the advancement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved the trade deal.

It has also been approved by the Finance, Energy and Public Works and Budget committees.

Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce and the Foreign Relations committees still have to weigh in before going to the full Senate for a vote.

Sen. John Hoeven says USMCA will provide much needed certainty for our agriculture, energy and other industries.

“But our goal is to get it to the floor and hopefully get it passed this week because it’s very important for our farmers,” said the Republican Hoeven.

“I also think that this agreement represents an improvement over the old NAFTA and an improvement over what the administration originally negotiated,” said Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

“It is in fact a great example of bipartisanship and what we can do when we work together.”

According to the International Trade Commission, U-S-M-C-A will increase U.S. agricultural and food exports to Canada and Mexico when fully implemented.