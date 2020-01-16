LIVE: Help Your Hometown Heroes With The Fargo Force

Hometown Heroes Night Raises Money For First Responders To Get Life-Saving Equipment

You can help support the first responders who help protect us with help from the Fargo Force.

The Force are hosting their 7th annual “Hometown Heroes” night this Saturday.

They’re wearing special jerseys for the game.

There will be games, auctions and raffles with proceeds going to a variety of law enforcement support programs.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the money helps buy life-saving equipment, and makes a huge difference, and not just for first responders in the F-M metro.

He says, “There are other agencies out there. They’re smaller agencies with a smaller budget. It really helps them get some life-saving equipment that they need not only for themselves but for their community members.”

The puck drops just after 7:00 Saturday night. Doors open at 5:30. Click here for more information.