Moorhead Public Service GM Stepping Down Over New Appointment To Commission

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The longtime general manager of Moorhead Public Service is stepping down.

Bill Schwandt says his last day on the job will be January 27.

Schwandt says he’s resigning because he believes city councilor Heidi Durand’s appointment to the Moorhead Public Service Commission creates a conflict of interest.

He says how can you sit on both sides of the table as a council person and as a commissioner?

Durand says she does not believe her appointment will create a conflict.

She says if an issue arises between the city and the utility, she will “probably abstain” from voting.

Schwandt has been the general manager at Moorhead Public Service since 1993.