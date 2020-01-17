Early Voting In Clay County Delayed Due To Ballot Issue

The lawsuit was resolved, but didn't allow the county enough time to get the ballots on time.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People hoping to vote early in the presidential primary in Clay County are going to have to wait a little longer.

The delay is the result of a lawsuit against Minnesota over adding a name to the Republican ballot since President Trump was the party’s only candidate.

People can show up but can only leave their name and address to have their ballot mailed out on Tuesday.

Supporters of Senator Amy Klobuchar were at the courthouse to get signed up and encourage others to vote early.

“I think that’s a great accomplishment of our Secretary of State Steve Simon that no excuse early voting just to give people as many opportunities as possible to show their support for their preferred candidates,” DFL State Rep. Ben Lien said.

General voting for Minnesota begins on Super Tuesday March 3rd.