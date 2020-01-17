Fargo Public Schools Closing Early

The busing schedules require a staggered dismissal.

FARGO, N.D.–Due to the weather conditions, Fargo Public Schools will be dismissing early on Friday.

The busing schedules require a staggered dismissal meaning the various school levels will be let out of class at different times throughout the morning.

Clara Barton and Roosevelt Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:50 a.m., while all other elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. including the Early Childhood Special Education program.

The Elementary schools will follow the directions for student pickup according to the school closure information form completed at registration.

All middle and high schools will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

All after-school activities on Friday and Saturday are cancelled.