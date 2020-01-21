LIVE: It Takes A Village To Prevent Diabetes

Year-Long Diabetes Prevention Courses Help People With Prediabetes Regain Control Of Health

Almost 40 percent of adults in North Dakota have prediabetes. But people facing the prospect of a life with diabetes have a lifeline.

The NDSU Extension is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program is a year long, and is designed to help people eat healthier, get more physically active and lose weight, all with the goal of preventing or delaying type two diabetes.

Kevin Mjelstad completed the program with his wife.

He lost 45 pounds, and says the support structure the made it easier to lose that weight.

He says, “Like everybody, every year you make the New Year’s Resolution to lose weight and by about February you just kinda go ‘Oh this is too hard’. Well, having the group behind me, it was very easy to stay on track.”

The Diabetes Prevention Program still has openings for January and February start dates.

Click here for more information.