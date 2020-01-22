Daycare Provider Charged After Baby Dies While Sleeping In Car Seat

30-year-old Kayla Styles was arrested Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls daycare provider is charged with manslaughter after a baby became strangled in a car seat and died.

Prosecutors say Kayla Styles left the 9-month-old boy in the seat to nap on November 14.

When she checked on him two hours later, he was slumped down with the seat’s straps pressing against his neck.

The coroner says the baby’s death was caused by positional asphyxia due to inappropriate sleep environment.

The 30-year-old Styles was arrested Tuesday.