Man Arrested For Attacking Woman During Traffic Stop In Fargo & Fleeing

FARGO, N.D. — A man is jailed after attacking a woman and then leading police on a brief vehicle and foot chase in south Fargo.

As an officer approached a vehicle it had stopped around midnight, 32-year old Claude Black started to violently assault the female driver.

Black was able to overpower her, pinned her down and got behind the wheel and fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned a short time later and spotted Black as he fled on foot.

He was caught and is facing charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing and simple assault.

The woman did not require medical attention.

Police say the two were friends.