Fargo Man Arrested after Early Morning Police Chase

Olson is facing multiple charges.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested after providing false information and fleeing from police early Friday morning.

A Fargo Police officer discovered a man that appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Northport Hornbachers.

When the officer made contact, the driver gave a false name and sped off through the parking lot. The vehicle was later seen in an alley between 4th and 5th Street S. in the 1100 block.

Officers attempted to contact the driver again, but the driver fled the alley running over a tire deflation device placed by police.

The driver fled to Moorhead where a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to apprehend 31-year-old Thomas Alan Olson.

Olson is facing charges of reckless endangerment, fleeing in a vehicle, driving under the influence-2nd offence in seven years, driving under suspension and simple domestic assault.