Two arrests made after meth is found in Breckenridge home

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Police find 1.75 ounces of meth during a search warrant in Breckenridge on Thursday.

It happened at 202 9th Street South.

Authorities say the drugs have a street value of $5,000.

42-year-old Nathan Stanley and 48-year-old Rhonda Dupras were arrested on suspicion of controlled substance crimes in the 1st and 5th degrees.