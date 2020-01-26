Moorhead Police Takes On Moorhead Youth Hockey

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police officers took off their badges and picked up the hockey stick to support a good cause.

The department faced off against the Moorhead Youth Players at the Moorhead Sports Center.

The game brought in a crowd of people cheering on both sides.

The sports center also held a Chuck-A-Puck for prizes, silent auction and a raffle.

All profits made will go towards Moorhead Youth Hockey, and the Moorhead PAL program which allows officers to engage with the youth in the community in an effort to reduce juvenile crime.