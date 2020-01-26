NDSU football championship trophies make appearance at Scheels

Bison fans got photos with the trophies and met with coaches

FARGO, N.D. — Bison football fans got to see the team’s prized possessions in person.

All eight NCAA championship trophies were on display at the Scheels on 45th Street in Fargo.

People were able to take pictures with the trophies and meet NDSU football coaches, including Head Coach Matt Entz.

For one fan who’s been to all eight championships, being at the games to see the team win is indescribable.

“You can watch it on TV and see the plays better, but to be there with the crowd and hear the enthusiasm and the screaming and the yelling, is something you just have to be there to experience,” says Deb Koepplin of Valley City.

NDSU is the only team in FCS history to win eight national championships.