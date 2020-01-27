Man Arrested after Stealing Vehicle and Fleeing Police

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.

UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department arrested a man and recovered the stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Police say a staff member at the Fargo Inn & Suites at 1025 38 Street South notified authorities that a vehicle matching the description arrived at the hotel.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Alan Evanoff was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and unrelated warrants.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but they would like to thank the public for the responses that helped locate the vehicle.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that fled from an officer early Monday morning.

The officer located the stolen vehicle at approximately 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Gas Station at 725 30th Avenue South.

When the officer attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver fled northbound. Police terminated the pursuit due to high speeds in the 1100 block of 12th Avenue South.

