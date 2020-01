Thinking Green: Harnessing Wind Power

We're fans of sustainable energy sources.

We may not have much in the way of mountains out here on the prairie, and beaches can be pretty tough to come by, too.

But if you’re a fan of cool breezes, we’ve got you covered.

Find out how wind can help you keep your energy costs down — maybe enough to cover the cost of a beach vacation — in this week’s Thinking Green.