LIVE: Delicious, Healthy, Fast Recipes For Super Bowl Sunday

You don't have to fall off the healthy eating bandwagon if you want to indulge during Super Sunday

You can still eat healthy even if you indulge for the Super Bowl.

Profile by Sanford stopped by with a bunch of easy, healthy recipes for Super Sunday, including buffalo hummus, teriyaki chicken, pepper nachos and double chocolate peanut butter protein bites.

They’re all packed full of flavor and nutrients.

But Profile Sanford Operations Director Penny Wolf says most people don’t realize how easy these recipes are.

She says you can wake up at noon and have this full spread ready for guests by 1 p.m.

She adds, “I don’t think they realize it. The unhealthy foods, they think they’re more simple and are just an easier way to live, when actually you can make this a lot easier.”

Check out the recipes below. And watch the interview above to see how Adam handles eating a whole jalapeno live on air.

Click here to learn more about Profile Sanford.

Buffalo Hummus:

Number of Servings: 5

Serving Size: ¼ cup

Ingredients:

15oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup tahini

1 clove garlic, chopped

¼ cup buffalo sauce

OR (to replace the top 3 ingredients) 10oz. container of pre-made plain hummus

Directions:

Combine ingredients and serve with veggies (celery, carrots, peppers, snap peas, cauliflower)

Zesty Asian Teriyaki Chicken Strips:

Number of Servings: 4

Serving Size: 2 strips

Ingredients:

½ tsp garlic powder

Black pepper, to taste

8 strips chicken tenders

2 Tbsp Profile Zesty Asian Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp Teriyaki sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Season (thawed) chicken strips with garlic powder and pepper and toss to evenly coat On large baking sheet, place a piece of tin foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray Place chicken on baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes While chicken is baking, mix Asian vinaigrette dressing and teriyaki sauce in small bowl Remove chicken from oven and pour sauce over the chicken, tossing well

Mini Pepper Nachos:

Number of Servings: 3

Serving Size: 2 cup

Ingredients:

1 bag (1 lb.) mini bell peppers, halved and seeded

3/4 cup pico de gallo

3oz chopped jalapenos

1 medium avocado, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup low fat cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup cilantro

Directions:

Mix black beans, pico de gallo and avocado and season with salt and pepper Arrange the peppers on a baking sheet, fill with the filling, sprinkle on cheese and broil until cheese is melted, about 2-4 minutes Serve with garnished cilantro

Double Chocolate & p3 Protein Bites

Ingredients:

1 scoop Profile Chocolate Veggies

1 package Profile Chocolate Brownie Shake

1 Tbsp. P3 – Profile Powdered Peanut Butter

2 Tbsp. almond flour

Water as needed

Directions: