Pet Connection: Meet Milo

Milo Is Looking For The Right Guy To Give Him A Good Home

If Milo likes you, you’re in for a treat. He is a super talkative, flirty, charismatic bird. And he can be yours!

He’s a Mexican Red-Headed Amazon Parrot from our friends at C.A.A.R.E. They think he’s about 16-year-old.

He does prefer men to women, and can be pretty loud so he would need to go to someone with a home instead of an apartment.

But if you’re a good fit, Milo will let you know. He showers his favorites with attention, putting on a show preening his feathers and climbing on you.

Mexican Red-Headed parrots are endangered, which makes him extra special.

Birds like him typically live more than 50 years. He could be a lifelong companion who will more than repay the affection you give him.

Check him out in the video above.

Click here to find out more about Milo from the C.A.A.R.E. website.