Rebuilding After Fire Will Take a Minimum of One Year

It's been one week since a fire broke out at Elim Rehab and Care Center in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Repairs at a Fargo nursing home will take much longer than expected.

It’s been one week since a fire broke out at Elim Rehab and Care Center on South University Drive.

The care center will close during construction.

They are giving each resident $100 to help them purchase new items that may have gotten left behind.

Those residents have been dispersed among 10 different living facilities.

Elim is encouraging its employees to look for jobs at those places.

They also say the hope that employees will return once the care center reopens.