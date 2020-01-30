Skillet to Headline Rock Show at Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Red River Valley Fair officials announced that Skillet will be headlining the Red River Valley Fair on Saturday, July 11th.

Skillet is an American Christian rock band formed in 1996. They have released ten studio albums, two of which have received Grammy nominations.

The band will take the stage at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

So far fair officials have announced the following lineup:

Tuesday, July 7: Hairball

Wednesday, July 8: LANCO

Thursday, July 9: Trace Adkins

Friday, July 10: TBD

Saturday, July 11: Skillet