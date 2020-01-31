LIVE: New Director, New Direction for Fargo Parks

Spring is almost here.

We’re not even all the way out of January, but the new executive director of its public park system is already looking ahead to spring flooding.

Dave Leker, the longtime parks employee tapped to replace former executive director Joel Vettel, who stepped down abruptly last summer following poor performance reviews, said last year’s spring park season was a tough one for flood problems.

Those included damage to park property from flooding, and curtailed recreational opportunities.

It’s too early to say for sure this year will be a repeat, since so much of the metro’s flood possibilities rest on whether the melt is a gradual or a sudden one, he said.

But given the piles of snow around the metro, it’s natural for outdoor enthusiasts to feel concern.

In the meantime, he said, park staff are focusing on winter fun in the parks, including “Frostival” activities, extended by several weeks this year for the first time.

Youth pond hockey season is also starting within a few days, Leker said.

Leker sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the new direction he’s taking the park department, and about getting back to the department’s roots.