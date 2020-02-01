Michelle Fischbach Makes Stop In Moorhead To Talk With Voters

Fischbach also made a stop in Perham and will be in Alexandria on the 3rd

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A candidate for the 7th district of Minnesota is made a stop in Moorhead to talk with voters.

Former Lieutenant Governor Michelle Fischbach made a stop at the Fryn Pan for a meet and greet.

Fischbach is currently trying to secure the Republican nomination in April to take on Representative Collin Peterson.

Peterson has served in the house since the early 90’s.

Fischbach answered questions from voters ranging from topics as gun control, immigration and agricultural issues.

“One of the things that I have heard from people about is immigration and he said (Peterson) give Trump the money for the wall and then he went to D.C. and he voted against money for the wall and I think that’s important for people in the 7th district,”Fischbach said.