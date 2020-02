Dilworth Woman Killed in Train Crash

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An 87-year-old woman from Dilworth has died after colliding with a train.

Moorhead officers were dispatched to the 10 block of 14th Street South just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

That’s where the car driven my Lila Hoyme was struck by an eastbound train.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the investigation is still active.