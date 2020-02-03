Oscars Preview with the ND Film Society

Can the show save itself from ratings free-fall?

You’ve heard the old saying, “if a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound?”

When it comes to the Oscars, it might very well be “if a shooting star appears, and no one watches for it, does it really matter?”

The Academy Awards are one of the biggest shows in — and about — showbiz, but in recent years, the Oscars ceremony has faced a serious struggle to keep television viewers interested.

Last year’s was the second smallest audience ever for viewership, and its first ever without a host.

And like last year, this year’s ceremony set for next Sunday will once again roll out a red carpet with no host standing at the end of it onstage.

It’s also been dogged by controversy once again this year, with critics calling out what they see as a lack of diversity in nominees in some of the top categories.

So what does it all mean for next Sunday’s Super Bowl of the film industry?

The North Dakota Film Society’s Scottie Knollin sat down in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for his take on what’s worth watching, who’s walking away with some hardware, and the hard choices facing the Academy for this year’s awards.

