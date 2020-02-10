LIVE: New Non-Profit Wants To Help People Be “Athletes At Life”

Peoples Rising Academy Is Part Of Giving Hearts Day

A new non-profit is aiming to help people who have suffered through near unimaginable loss or live with chronic conditions. They’re a part of Giving Hearts Day this week. Peoples Rising Academy Executive Director Jodi Plecity tells us more about their group, and the incredible hardship she overcame that helped inspire her cause.

They promise individual, comprehensive care to deal help people become athletes at life.

You can find out more about the group and how to contribute on Giving Hearts Day, February 13th, by clicking here.