The Big Draft: Katy

Declare For The Big Draft To Help A Child Through Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Football Season is over. Now what are you gonna do with your Sunday afternoons?

We have an idea: You can sign up for the Big Draft with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Katy!

Katy has two and a half years of big-time experience as a big.

And she knows how to make that time count. Her top stat is 12 new experiences in five months.

That can be something as simple as trying a new restaurant or going to the library

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to bbbsfargo.org.

It only takes four hours a month to help a child reach their full potential.

Four hours! That’s how long the Oscars take! And instead of complaining about who won, you can help make a kid’s future brighter.